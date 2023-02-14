This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fani-Kayode still under investigation, interrogation continues – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said the investigation of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for raising false coup alarm, is still on.

P. M. News reported that; Fani-Kayode was invited by the DSS over a series of tweets he made on Saturday, alleging that some high-ranking military officers met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, with a view to carry out a coup.

He was questioned by the DSS for more than five hours before being released.

To visit its National Headquarters in Abuja on February 13, 2023, Fani-Kayode has been asked, the Services said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the invitation was in connection with an investigation into some of his accusations and suggestions about issues of national security.

“Chief Fani-Kayode showed up before a Panel, who questioned him about the situation. He was then given administrative bail by the Service, and from Wednesday, February 15, 2023, until further notice, he was required to make frequent trips to the office. But the investigation is still ongoing.

Before and after the general elections, political parties and their media managers are recommended to practise restraint in their public speaking and communication efforts.

“This is to avoid inflaming the polity and fostering impulses that could incite violent reactions and undermine peace and order,” the statement said.

