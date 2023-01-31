Fani- Kayode Slams CBN Governor Emefiele As Enemy Of Democracy Over New Naira Notes

A high-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani- Kayode, recently took to social media to express his concerns about the actions of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to Fani- Kayode, Emefiele’s recent policy of phasing out old currency notes could potentially cause widespread unrest and even lead to a people’s uprising.

The former minister believes that this policy must be postponed until after the general election has taken place, and that it must be carried out lawfully.

He also suggested that Emefiele may not have enough new notes to release, and that this could contribute to a cash shortage and drive people to frustration and anger.

Fani- Kayode’s comments raise serious questions about the motives of the CBN governor and the impact of his actions on the country’s democratic process.

His allegations suggest that Emefiele may have a hidden agenda, and that his actions could lead to a crisis that would pave the way for an Interim Government, these are serious accusations, and it will be important to monitor the situation closely in the coming days and weeks

Fani- Kayode recent post on Twitter he accused Emefiele of being an enemy of democracy claiming that he has weaponized the apex bank with the intentions of causing insecurity in the country

Content created and supplied by: Articleman (via 50minds

News )

#Fani #Kayode #Slams #CBN #Governor #Emefiele #Enemy #Democracy #Naira #NotesFani- Kayode Slams CBN Governor Emefiele As Enemy Of Democracy Over New Naira Notes Publish on 2023-01-31 18:34:26