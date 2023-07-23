NEWS

Fani Kayode shares a picture of his late father, Chief B. Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode in London in 1957

The former Nigerian Ekiti State Governor, identified as Femi Fani-Kayode shared a picture of his late father identified as Babaremilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode during a constitutional conference in London in 1957.

In a recent post, Femi Fani-Kayode referred to his father as the Balogun of Ile-Ife, saying “My darling father of blessed memory, Chief Babaremilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode K. C. CON, SAN, former Deputy Premier of the old Western Region and former Regional Minister of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, at the constitutional conference in London in 1957 where the issue of Nigeria’s independence was discussed with our erstwhile British colonial masters.

Femi Fani-Kayode was once a Nigerian Governor and minister, He was also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and decamped to the ruling party identified as the All Progressive Congress (APC). His decision was met with criticism by his followers who he asked to respect his political decisions. He also explained that his decision to join the ruling party was the right path.

