Fani-kayode Shades Gov Adeleke & Alex Otti For Showing Lack Of Respect For Constituted Power

Former Minister of Ation and APC chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, recently took to his official Twitter account to criticize Governor Jackson Adeleke of Osun state and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, accusing them of lacking respect for constituted authority. In a tweet, Fani-Kayode alleged that Governor Adeleke, whom he referred to as the ‘Atikulator’ Governor, and his unruly and violent thugs tried to assert their power in a place of worship in Osogbo. Fani-Kayode claimed that they even attempted to forcefully remove a leading member of the APC and former senator from his seat.

In his own words:

“They lack respect for constituted authority, the Nigerian constitution and almighty God. No wonder we thrashed them in the presidential election.”

Additionally, Fani-Kayode accused Governor Alex Otti of Abia state of displaying disobedience by refusing to display the official portrait of the president in his office or official residence. According to Fani-Kayode, Otti claimed that Bola Tinubu, a prominent member of the APC, is not his president. These actions, as described by Fani-Kayode, demonstrate a lack of respect for the authority and institutions in place.

In his tweets, Fani-Kayode appears to be critical of the behavior exhibited by both governors. He emphasizes their actions as disrespectful towards established authority and highlights specific incidents to support his claims. By using the term “Atikulator” to refer to Governor Adeleke, Fani-Kayode adds a derogatory tone, possibly implying a connection to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Similarly, by referring to Governor Otti as the “Obidient Governor,” Fani-Kayode suggests sarcastically that Otti is disobedient to the president.

