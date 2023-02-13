Fani-Kayode Reveals How DSS Invite Him For Questioning About His Recent Tweet.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The media Director of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has explained how he was invited by the DSS for questioning concerning what he tweeted ealier about news paper report alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army generals.

Fani-Kayode who revealed this on his verified facebook page with the caption, “My Invitation To The DSS” noted that he recieved a text message who claimed to be DSS officer asking him to report to them on a matter of national security.

He wrote,” MY INVITATION TO THE DSS. Three days ago on the day that I tweeted about newspaper report alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army generals. I recieved a text message from someone who claimed to be a DSS officer asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

﻿

I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure wether it really came from DSS. I recieved a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail. Clearly the DSS were not influenced by Atiku and were just doing their job by inviting me.

Being a responsible and law abiding citizen I will present myself before them accordingly.

