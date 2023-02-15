This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fani-Kayode reveals his interrogation with DSS would continue every day.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday, revealed that his interrogation at the Department of State Services, DSS, over his recent controversial tweet would continue every day.

The secret police invited the former minister of aviation after one of his tweets alleged an attempt to overthrow the government by some army personnel.

On Monday and Wednesday, FFK accepted the invitation, but he tweeted upon his return that he had been instructed to report to the DSS headquarters each day.

His tweet claimed that the questioning had been difficult, demanding, and exhausting.

“Reported to DSS again today,” the message continues. simply returned. An extended, thorough interview took place there for hours. Both difficult and taxing. I’m supposed to go there EVERY day, according to the order.

I’ll cooperate. Feel free! Lord is with us, I say! He is a MIGHTY warrior and a man of war! “Who can oppose Him?”

