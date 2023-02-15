NEWS

Fani-Kayode reveals his interrogation with DSS would continue every day.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fani-Kayode reveals his interrogation with DSS would continue every day.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday, revealed that his interrogation at the Department of State Services, DSS, over his recent controversial tweet would continue every day.

The secret police invited the former minister of aviation after one of his tweets alleged an attempt to overthrow the government by some army personnel.

On Monday and Wednesday, FFK accepted the invitation, but he tweeted upon his return that he had been instructed to report to the DSS headquarters each day.

His tweet claimed that the questioning had been difficult, demanding, and exhausting.

“Reported to DSS again today,” the message continues. simply returned. An extended, thorough interview took place there for hours. Both difficult and taxing. I’m supposed to go there EVERY day, according to the order.

I’ll cooperate. Feel free! Lord is with us, I say! He is a MIGHTY warrior and a man of war! “Who can oppose Him?”

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds
News )

#FaniKayode #reveals #interrogation #DSS #continue #dayFani-Kayode reveals his interrogation with DSS would continue every day. Publish on 2023-02-15 23:37:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Himself From His Visit To The Obi Of Otolo And “Igwe” Of Nnewi Kingdom.

12 mins ago

Naira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes-CBN, Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP- Atiku

20 mins ago

Reactions As Tinubu Was Seen Raising His Staff During The National Anthem At The APC Rally In Rivers

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button