Fani-Kayode Reacts To the EU’s Report On 2023 Elections Listing Him Among Purveyors of Fake News

A former Minister of Ation, who was also the Director of New Media of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the report of the European Union election observers on Nigeria’s 2023 general elections which listed him among those who spread fake news before and during the election.

The former Minister of Tourism described the report as “the biggest and best example of fake news.”

He stated this in a post his Twitter handle which read in part:

“The EU report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is itself the biggest and best example of fake news and it belongs in the dustbin.

“There is not one thing we said during the campaign about the antics of the opposition, their foreign collaborators, their friends and backers in identifiable sections of the Nigerian and international media, and their subterranean and covert co-conspirators in the then corridors of powers that are not true.”

He went on to accuse the EU of bias, saying that the report shows that it is still smarting from the fact that its preferred candidate lost the election.

He also described the report as a dishonest, disrespectful, and contemptuous attempt to discredit Tinubu’s victory by claiming that the election was fraught with irregularities and that “his front-line generals and warriors, who stood with him in the heat of battle, indulged in fake news.”

However, the majority of Nigerians who reacted to his tweet reminded him that he indeed spread fake news during the elections.

