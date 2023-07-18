Fani-kayode reacts to Jackson Ude Claims CJN told Tinubu to prepare for rerun in private phone call

Yesterday, Jackson Ude took to his official Twitter account to make a bold claim. According to Ude, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, had a private conversation with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, advising him to prepare for a rerun of the presidential election.

In his tweet, Ude alleged that not only did the CJN speak with Tinubu, but he also had conversations with the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and two other Supreme Court Justices. Shockingly, these private conversations were leaked to U.S authorities.

Ude went on to reveal that the two Supreme Court Justices involved in the leaked conversations have now been banned from entering the United States. This brings the total number of banned justices to eight.

However, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Ation and spokesperson for Tinubu, took to his official Twitter account to dismiss Ude’s claims. While he admitted to respecting Ude and having known him for many years, Fani-Kayode adamantly stated that the report is entirely false.

Fani-Kayode described the report as “pure, unadulterated, undiluted and pre-meditated FAKE NEWS.” He believed that the intention behind this false information is to sow discord, chaos, fear, and panic among the public.

It is worth noting that these claims and counter-claims must be taken with caution until there is concrete evidence to support either side.

