Fani Kayode reacts to claims that the CJN informed Tinubu to prepare for a rerun after leaked call

Femi Fani Kayode in a post he made on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday reacted to claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola has informed the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress, APC, to prepare for a re-run of the 2023 election.

This came after a man named Jackson Ude made a post claiming that the CJN and 5 other Supreme Court justices have been banned from the United States of America. Reacting to this, Femi Fani Kayode claimed that there is no iota of truth in the rumors being spread by some Nigerians. Fani Kayode claimed that the rumors are fake news peddled by some elements to create distraction and panic among Nigerians.

Hear him, “I have respect for Jackson Ude but I have to say that there is not one iota of truth in this report. It is nothing but pure, unadulterated, undiluted, and pre-meditated fake news and it is designed to create distraction, chaos, fear, and panic.”

Lilridex (

)