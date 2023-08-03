Fani-Kayode reacts as Tinubu releases another batch of ministerial nominees yesterday

According to a news that was published by the Premium Times paper online yesterday, it was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, forwarded a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

It was made known that among the nominees were the former Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, former Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; former Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Geidam; former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong; a former senator from Bayelsa State, Heineken Lokpobiri and Shuiabu Abubakar Audu, son of a former Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu.

However, while Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who happens to be the former minister of Ation in the country and one of the official spokespersons to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was reacting to this development on his official Twitter handle this morning, he congratulated the new set of ministerial nominees and the first set of names that were forwarded to the National Assembly.

Commenting on the nominees, Fani-Kayode said they are all excellent people and he wishes them the best in their new job.

Fani-Kayode said, “Congratulations to all those in both the first and second Ministerial lists of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They are all excellent choices and I wish them the very best in their service to our great nation. I was a Minister 16 years ago and I know how taxing and challenging it can be. We must remember them in our prayers and ask God to guide them in all their endeavours as they make difficult choices for our nation and assist Mr. President. God will use them to take our great nation to a higher level.”

