Fani-Kayode reacts as Malian, Nigerien and Burkinabe soldiers threaten Nigerian soldiers in videos

In a tweet that was made by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who happens to be the former Minister of Ation in Nigeria this morning, he has reacted to the viral video of Nigerien, Malian and Burkinabe soldiers, threatening the peace of Nigeria while marching and chanting.

He said, “Over the last two days my WhatsApp has been flooded, and phone inundated with an overwhelming number of vexatious, malevolent, irritating and nauseating video clips of Nigerien, Burkinabe and Malian soldiers, marching and chanting war songs against our great country Nigeria, while they were being applauded and egged on by the ecstatic French-speaking crowds who are reigning curses on our beloved homeland and our President and also burning our flag.”

Fani-Kayode said that surely, even the most unpatriotic Nigerians, find it hard to stomach this impudent affront from a bunch of wild and excitable protesters, that were little better than slavish monkeys, camel jockeys and desert rats. And further talking, Fani-Kayode said he will be civil in this piece and he will also contain his rage.

Further talking, he said he was glad to take note of the fact that one of the Nigeria’s most highly respected former Heads of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and one of the country’s most reverred traditional ruler and royal father, His Eminence, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, who happens to be the Sultan of Sokoto State, have been asked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the ECOWAS to act as peace envoys to Niger Republic, which was an attempt to bring an end to the impasse that has been brought about by the removal from power and kidnap of their democratically-elected President, and the imposition of military rule on the country.

