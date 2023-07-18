Fani-Kayode reacts as Jackson Ude claims CJN told Tinubu to prepare for rerun in private phone call

In a tweet that was made by Jackson Ude on his official Twitter handle yesterday, he claimed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, during a private telephone conversation with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told the president that he should get prepared for a presidential election rerun.

He said, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola is alleged to have informed Bola Tinubu and the APC to prepare for a rerun election. This is even as three private phone conversations he had with Tinubu, DG, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, and two other Justices of the Supreme Court, was leaked to the U.S authorities.”

Further talking, he said, “Those two Justices have been added to the list of six Supreme Court justices banned from entering the U.S, bringing the number to 8.”

However, while Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who happens to be the former Minister of Ation in Nigeria and Tinubu’s spokesperson was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this evening, he said he was respected Jackson Ude a lot but, there is no truth in his recent claim.

He said, “I have respect for Jackson Ude, whom I have known for many years, but I have to say that there is NOT ONE iota of truth in this report.”

Further talking, Fani-Kayode claimed that, “It is nothing but pure, unadulterated, undiluted and pre-meditated FAKE NEWS and it is designed to create dissafection, chaos, fear and panic.”

