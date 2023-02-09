Fani-Kayode Reacts As Huge Crowd Attend Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Rally In Sokoto On Thursday (Video)

The Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after a huge crowd attended the presidential campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Sokoto State today.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The astute political gladiator was in Sokoto State today in continuation of his presidential campaign rally.

Reacting to the huge crowd that welcomed Bola.Ahmed Tinubu to Sokoto State today, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation said; “Overwhelming crowd for Asiwaju in Sokoto today! Great is our God and mighty in battle”

