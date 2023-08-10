NEWS

Fani Kayode Reacts As ECOWAS Orders Immediate Standby Force Against Niger Junta

The Director, Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as ECOWAS orders immediate standby force against Niger junta. 

It was reported that The Economic Community of West African States has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The former ation minister, Fani Kayode took to his microblogging, Twitter, to share a video that captures the ECOWAS resolutions where the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja. 

According to Fani Kayode, he made it known in his statement that saying “We are now on a war footing. So sad. May God guide us!”

Check out his tweet in the screenshot photos below: 

Watch the video by clicking the link below: https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1689689051928883203?s=19

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below. 

