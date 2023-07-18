Fani-Kayode Reacts After Jackson Ude Said Nigeria’s Chief Justice Told Tinubu To Prepare For A Rerun

Some moments, a staunch supporter of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, took to his verification Facebook page to react after Jackson Ude claimed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, told President Bola Tinubu that there will be a rerun of the 2023 presidential election.

Chief Femi Fani Kayode said, “Jackson Ude is someone I respect so much but I have to say that there is no iota of truth in the claim that he is making.” Jackson Ude. Credit: Google.

The former ation minister again said, “saying two more justices are now banned from the United States of America (USA) after their secret conversations were intercepted is a pre-meditated fake news.”

Lastly, Chief Femi Fani Kayode said, “I think Jackson Ude created this fake news solely to create chaos, fear and panic in the minds of people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

What are your thoughts about this?

Musingreports (

)