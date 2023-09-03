Fani Kayode list names of 11 men who collectively rule African countries for a total of 347 years

Chief Femi-Fani Kayode, APC chieftain and former minister of ation, listed the names of 11 men who collectively ruled African countries for a total of 347 years.

Fani Kayode listed the names of these 11 African leaders in a tweet he recently released on his official Twitter account.

Recall that in recent times, Fani-Kayode has been outspoken about the coup in African countries. His interest began after the Niger coup happened and military juntas overthrew the democratically elected President, and the ECOWAS planned to attack the Niger countries, and he suggested that Nigerians can’t afford to go to war with Niger. Following the incident is the latest coup in Gabon.

However, in the wave of coup in the African countries, Fani Kayode listed names of 11 African leaders who have collectively ruled African countries for a total of 347 years.

According to Fani-Kayode,

“Consider the fact that just 11 men, namely Paul Kagame of Rwanda ruled (23years), Paul Biya of Cameroons (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of equatorial Guniea (43 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isias Afwerki of Eriterea (30 years) Yoweri Musefeni of Uganda (37years), Alhassan Outtara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Eyadema of Togo (18 years). Omar Bogo of Gabon (42 years) and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years) collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy. This is what call best be described as Africa wonder.”

