Fani-Kayode Faces Backlash over Otti-Tinubu Recognition Dispute

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor of Abia State’s representative, strongly criticized Femi Fani Kayode, a former Nigerian Minister of Ation, for his recent verbal attacks on Governor Alex Otti.

Kayode launched a scathing attack on the governor on Wednesday, alleging that Otti declined to display the official portrait of Nigeria’s new President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his office due to his lack of recognition for the former Lagos Governor as his president.

In response to Fani-Kayode’s assertion, Mr. Ekeoma promptly released a statement in Umuahia, the capital of the state, denouncing the claim as baseless and malicious. The government remains unperturbed by the former minister’s display of immaturity and lack of professionalism.

He emphasized that Fani-Kayode has a well-established reputation for indulging in trility and a lack of propriety by consistently hurling abusive and defamatory remarks at President Tinubu in the past.

He said that unlike him, Governor Alex Otti, guided by his principles, values, personal growth, and experiences, does not engage in irrational behavior.

Therefore, it is inconceivable that he would refuse to acknowledge President Tinubu as the leader of Nigeria, particularly considering their enduring relationship that transcends political affiliations.

“Otti prominently showcased President Tinubu’s image on the opening page of his inauguration booklet and additionally ensured the production and distribution of numerous portraits of the president across various government offices.”

Ekeoma asserted that the former minister’s misguided attempt to leverage the governor’s name for a position in Tinubu’s government was futile from the start, as the President is well aware of Mr. Fani-Kayode’s volatile nature.

According to him, “The President is well aware that Fani-Kayode is an unpredictable individual, notorious for spreading malicious and offensive remarks against innocent people to sustain himself economically.”

“The fact that Fani-Kayode, a former minister, has stooped so low as to resort to sharing fabricated news on social media and exploiting the name of a sitting governor reflects the extent of his damaged state and disorientation. It is evident that he requires our prayers during this difficult period.”

The Media and Publicity Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia, therefore, urged the public to dismiss the malicious accusation and perceive it as baseless rumors propagated by a troublemaker who, in his opinion, aims to foster division and animosity for personal political interests.

