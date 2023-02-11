NEWS

Fani-Kayode accuses Atiku of secretly meeting serving military generals.

With just 14 days till the election, Femi Fani-Kayode, a top APC member, has accused Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, of meeting serving military generals in secret in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode questioned whether Atiku’s purported meeting with military generals was a coup d’etat and claimed the discussion would have grave repercussions for the presidential election.

What might be on the agenda of such a meeting, the APC leader pondered.

Fani-Kayode claimed in a tweet that such a gathering might scuttle the elections, undermine the nation, ignite civil unrest, and cause Nigeria to burn.

Fani-Kayode states: “There are rumors that on Thursday in Abuja, @atiku met in secret with active military Generals. It is alarming and has consequences if it is true. Why did that happen?

With only 14 days until the election, why would a presidential candidate meet with soldiers in secret?

Is this gathering a part of a larger plan to sabotage the elections, destabilize the nation, set us on fire, foment chaos and violence, instigate a coup d’etat, and usher in a new, illegitimate regime in our beloved nation under the auspices of an ING?

“Is Atiku now collaborating with some cabal members, a small group of deceitful and unpatriotic technocrats at CBN and in the business sector, and rogue elements in the ‘deep state’ to implement this satanic covert objective, knowing he has little chance of winning the election?”

