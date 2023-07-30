Famous Native Doctor, Akwa Okuko Reveals Who Called Him To The Hotel Where He Was Kidnapped

Daily Post has recently reported that the Chidozie Nwangwu aka Akwa Okuko, the famous Anambra State-born native doctor, has been released by his kidnappers early Saturday morning. Upon interview, he revealed who called him to come to the hotel where he was kidnapped, as he recounted his ordeal in the hands of those who abducted him.

According to him, he was at home on the day he was kidnapped until around 11:30am, when someone called Okey Japan called him to come to his hotel. This person told him that he alongside some other people were spending money, and they’ve already spent close to N300,000 and they wanted him to be around with them. This made him drive down to the hotel by himself in his new car. Immediately, he arrived in not less than 30 minutes, gunshots were heard and that’s when the kidnappers came in.

He said, “I was called out of my house by 11:30am by a man called Okey Japan. He is the reason why I came to the hotel by myself in my new car. He told me to come chill with them in my hotel since they have spent so much money already.

“It hasn’t been up to 30 minutes I came in and I heard gunshots. That’s when the kidnappers came and took me captive”.

Source: Daily Post

