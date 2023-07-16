Family Of Two-Year-Old Killed By NDLEA Officers’ Stray Bullet Seeks Justice

Ivan Omorhiakogbe’s family is fighting for justice for their son’s passing, which they believe was brought on by a stray bullet fired by NDLEA operatives during a raid in the Okapanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ivan’s sibling was hurt during the event on Thursday and is now receiving medical care at a hospital.

Ivan’s dejected father detailed the situation, stating that his son had been anticipating his school’s graduation ceremony, which was set to take place next Tuesday, but that everything had been cut short due to the unfortunate incident.

He was adamant that justice in this situation be served.

The two-year-old child was reportedly injured by a “stray bullet” during an operation by NDLEA officers in the state last Thursday, and his younger brother also suffered eye damage.

When both brothers were sent to the Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Center in Asaba for treatment, Ivan was unable to make it.

Ivan’s sister has been moved to an eye facility for treatment after suffering an eye injury.

In order to identify the offenders and stop a repeat of the incident, Governor Oborevwori ordered the NDLEA and the police to investigate the facts behind the boy’s murder and his brother’s injury. In a statement, Festus Ahon, the governor’s chief press secretary, made the demand.

In a statement that was issued by Channels Television on their official website, “the NDLEA says that the matter is being probed” and we’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s).”

Sportwriter1 (

)