Fame Divided Me Into Pieces, Left Those Pieces For Me On The Floor, And Broke Me – Angel Smith

Angel Agnes Smith, simply known as Angel, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate who featured in the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show season 6 (shine your eyes) in 2021, has narrated how fame affected her negatively and made her suicidal.

In a report by the Punch paper their Official Facebook page, Angel narrated to her fellow housemates how she has been struggling with her mental health. She said, “I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic. Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me.”

Further speaking, she said, “Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”

