Faleke Can Never Become APC National Chairman Because He Represents Lagos State In The NASS – Gololo

A retired Army General, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Garus Gololo, has declared that the Lawmaker representing the Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiodun Faleke, can never become the APC National Chairman because he represents Lagos state in the National Assembly, NASS, even though he is originally from Kogi state in North Central Nigeria (Punch).

The retired Army General, who made this declaration recently, while speaking on who would likely succeed Abdullahi Adamu as the party chairman, argued that the President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from Lagos state and as such, it will not be possible for Faleke, who is currently representing a constituency of the same Lagos state in the NASS, to emerge as the next chairman of the party.

In Gololo’s words: “Faleke can never become the APC National Chairman because he represents Lagos state in the national assembly, even though he is originally from Kogi state. It is not possible for us (APC) to have a president from Lagos state and a party chairman from the same Lagos. He is trying to be smart but it is not going to be possible.”

What do you think about this? Do you agree with the APC chieftain’s view? Comment your thoughts below.

