Faleke Begged Me To Be On Tinubu’s Campaign Council – Naja’ atu Muhammed

Renowned activist and former Director in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’ atu Muhammed, has claimed Hon. Faleke begged her continuously to be on the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign council (Punch).

Naja' atu Muhammed and Bola Tinubu.

Naja’ atu who narrated how she was begged by Faleke in a recent interview, while speaking on why she dumped the APC candidate, disclosed that she had at first, said no to the request to be on Tinubu’s campaign adding that she eventually agreed, due to the continuous begging by Faleke.

In her words; “One day, Hon. Faleke called me. I didn’t know Faleke… I was on a flight when he called to introduce himself. And he said, ‘please, ma, we want you to be on the (Tinubu) campaign council, we want you to be a director’. I said no, why? I don’t want to be the director of your campaign. He started saying, ‘please, ma’, and I said no. ‘You are embarrassing me’…”

