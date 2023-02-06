NEWS

Falana threatens nationwide protest over fuel, naira scarcity

The Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has threatened a nationwide protest if the Federal Government fails to proffer an immediate solution the scarcity of fuel and naira notes in the country.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by Femi Falana, the group’s interim chairman, it claimed that the country’s common citizens face an unprecedented challenge to their ability to make ends meet due to the currency and fuel crises.

These problems, according to Falana, could jeopardize the elections in 2023.

“Unless the twin crises of fuel and currency scarcity are immediately resolved within the timeline provided by the President, ASCAB has resolved to call on the Nigerian people to begin series of peaceful mass actions in their communities to resist the unjustified economic hardship which may be required to postpone the upcoming elections as INEC has hinted,” he said.

“The country would experience national peaceful mass activities by the Nigerian people,” ASCAB warned. “If the Federal Government fails to overcome the twin problems of gasoline and cash scarcity before February 10, 2023.

