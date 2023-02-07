Falana Threatens A Nationwide Protest Over A Lack Of Fuel And Naira.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If the Federal Government does not provide an immediate solution to the country’s shortage of fuel and naira notes, the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond has threatened a nationwide protest .

According to a statement that was signed on Monday by its interim Chairman, Femi Falana, the currency and petroleum crises pose an unprecedented problem to the survival of ordinary citizens in it .

He asserts that these issues may be a barrier to the elections .

“Unless they are resolved within the timeline given by the President, ASCAB has call on the Nigerian people to commence series of peaceful mass actions in their communities to resist the unjustifiable economic hardship which may compel postponement of the forthcoming ballot as INEC has hinted,” he said .

They voiced out that, “They will witness it if they fails to do something about the whole thing before February 10, 2023 .”

