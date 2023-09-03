Falana requests Release of Suspended Ogun LG Boss from SSS custody

Femi Falana, a prominent human rights defender and senior advocate of Nigeria, has demanded the immediate release of Wale Adedayo, who was suspended from his position as the Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State.

According to the Premium Times, Adedayo was detained by the State Security Services (SSS) shortly after accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds from local governments in the state.

He had initially accused in a letter to former governor Segun Osoba and subsequently submitted petitions to two federal anti-graft agencies. As a result, he was suspended from office by the legislative council of his local government for alleged financial maladministration before being invited by the SSS and subsequently detained.

In response to this situation, Femi Falana released a statement on Sunday. He stated, “Last week, the Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government, Mr. Wale Adedayo, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting the statutory allocations of the 20 local governments in the state.

Afterward, he was invited by the SSS, where he was asked to respond to a petition filed by the state government, alleging that he had instigated public disturbance and chaos.

Despite denying these allegations, he was detained by the SSS due to his refusal to withdraw the accusation against the governor.”

While the Ogun State Government denies the allegations of fund diversion, he suggests that Governor Abiodun take legal action against him for libel in the Ogun State High Court, citing previous cases where governors successfully won libel suits.

Given the circumstances of this particular case, he urges the SSS to release him from custody immediately.

