Falana demands Bawa’s release, says remand order expired

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who is now in custody, must be released immediately, according to human rights attorney Femi Falana, SAN.

In a statement released in Lagos, Falana said that because Bawa’s remand order had already run its course, the Department of State Services was without legal justification for keeping him in custody.

The State Security Service should have let Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa go, as he hasn’t been accused of any crimes at all, according to this statement. I’m aware of the assertion that Mr. Bawa is being held in custody as a result of a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory.

The remand order has expired, is no longer valid, and is illegal because no magistrate is authorized to order the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without a hearing under Section 35 of the Nigerian Constitution or Section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days, he continued, according to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. The State Security Service should be instructed to release Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa from unlawful custody immediately since his incarceration time has now exceeded that allowed by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Nigerian Constitution.

According to The Punch, Bawa, who is currently in the DSS’s custody in Abuja, is under investigation for alleged financial irregularities that may have occurred when he was in charge.

Since June 14, 2023, he has spent exactly 67 days in the custody of the Department of State Services.

