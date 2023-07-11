Faith Oyedepo Reveals Where And When We Are To Pray To God.

The General Overseer’s wife of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo in a recent post on her Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Prayer can be effectively prayed in small segments of time: day or night, in private or public. One of the most treasured times of my life is when I am communing with my Father in heaven in prayer. Oh, it is sweet and God answers prayers! I am living proof of answered prayers.

Speaking further she said ” This is to tell you that Prayer is an important way to experience God as the religious believer can communicate with Him. By bringing their problems to God, or asking for forgiveness and help, they come closer to Him. In the same vein, Christians believe they can speak with God in prayer and are taught to pray by Jesus himself. On this note, Daily prayer can bless you, your family, and those you pray for. It can also invite more peace into your life, help you learn more about God’s plan for you, and more.

