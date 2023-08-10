NEWS

Faith Oyedepo Reveals What Every Believer Needs to Live A Life Free From Failure

In a recent social media post, Faith Oyedepo, wife of renowned Nigerian preacher Bishop David Oyedepo, emphasized the importance of the grace of God in every believer’s life. She said that no matter our stature or status, we all need the grace of God to succeed. She also said that there is no one living today who does not require the grace of God to make it in life.

What is grace? Grace is God’s unmerited favour made available because of the death of Christ. It is the love and mercy that God freely gives to us, even though we do not deserve it. Grace is what allows us to be forgiven for our sins and to have a relationship with God. It is also what empowers us to live victoriously in this world.

In her words “No matter your stature or status, you need the grace of God. If your life must be free from failure, frustration and condemnation, you need the grace of God. There is no one living today, who does not require grace to make it in life”.

