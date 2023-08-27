Faith Oyedepo Reveals The Reason Why Marriage Shoudn’t Be Built On The Foundation Of Imaturity

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The woman of God went on to say that the practice of children being born out of wedlock, abandoned babies, the cohabitation of unmarried men and women, or people of the same sex getting married is not a proper foundation to build a family on

While speaking, the cleric she reported state that 'The practice of children being born out of wedlock, abandoned babies, the cohabitation of unmarried men and women, or people of the same sex getting married is not a proper foundation to build a family on. God's Word warns against improper foundation.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Successful and solid families don’t just come into existence. For a family to be properly built up, it must be established on a proper marriage foundation. The proper foundation involves first bonding between two people – a man and a woman, after which children are born.

