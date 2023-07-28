Faith Oyedepo Reveals God’s Intention For Man And Woman.

The General Overseer’s wife of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo in a recent post on her Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “God’s intention was for man and his wife to be together for life to accommodate, support and complement each other. But trying to run marriage out of accordance with God’s plan brings undue conflicts into homes.

Speaking further he said “God designed marriage so that man and woman could have a close relationship. This relationship is based on love, trust, and communication and provides a picture of our relationship with the Lord. Marriage is where husband and wife can come together to share their lives and experiences. Marriage is the beginning—the beginning of the family—and is a life-long commitment. It also provides an opportunity to grow in selflessness as you serve your wife and children. Marriage is more than a physical union; it is also a spiritual and emotional union.

