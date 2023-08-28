Faith Oyedepo Gives Advice To Couples Who Are Living Together Without Being Married In Church

Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has given a piece of advice to couples, who are living together without being married in church. She shared this advice in a message on her social media page.

She told these couples to get their pastor to bless their marriage, even if they cannot do an open wedding in church like they do for newly wedded couples.

“In case you are already living together as a couple and you were never married in the church, it is important you get your pastor to arrange to bless your union, even if you cannot have an open church wedding like it is done with new couples,” she wrote.

Normally, Nigerians have a traditional wedding, and a church wedding. Some Christians believe that the couple’s union has to be blessed by a pastor before they start living together, while others believe that they can live together after they have been married traditionally.

