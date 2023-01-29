This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Failure Of 2023 Election Will Set Democracy Backward – Wike

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers State, has urged Nigerians not to let the 2023 general elections fail.

Allowing such failure, he claims, will exacerbate political polarization, aggravate social fault lines, and set Nigeria’s democracy back.

Governor Wike delivered the keynote address at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference, which was sponsored by the Rivers State government and had the theme “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria,” and was held on Thursday at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt.

The governor noted that with the 2023 general elections only a month away, Nigerians are hoping and praying for the country’s democratic culture, rule of law, and good governance to deepen.

However, Governor Wike insisted that the opportunity to elect a new President of the Federation and 30 State Governors should be a success because it will consolidate and strengthen the roots of democracy in Nigerian national life.

Periodic elections are the only legitimate means of peacefully transferring power from one party to another in a democracy. Nigeria has had six general election circles since 1999, but none have been deemed substantially clean and fair.

Governor Wike stated that when the government compromises election integrity through election management agencies, citizens lose their constitutional right to elect and hold accountable the leaders they want.

In contrast, he emphasized that when elections lack integrity, the leaders who emerge from outside the will of the people are illegitimate.

Governor Wike went on to say that the new electoral law, particularly the provisions for the use of technology, holds the promise of a brighter democratic experience for Nigeria if it is implemented effectively.

However, he emphasized that, in addition to the legal framework, political parties’ internal practices and external electioneering must adhere to democratic norms and standards.

