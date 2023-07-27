Failed Mass Burial of ‘Akpuuna 25’ Shows Gov. Alia Insensitive to Pains of Relations – PDP

27th July, 2023

The mass burial slated by Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, for 25 persons massacred by suspected bandits in the Sankera area of the state a few weeks back failed to hold under circumstances which reflect insensitivity on the part of the governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is aware that during Governor Alia’s visit to Akpuuna 1 settlement area where the massacre took place, he had slated July 22, 2023 as date for the mass burial of the victims by his government.

The party is also aware that in preparation towards the event the community had mobilised and prepared a mass grave site for the burial awaiting further action from the Alia government.

However, when the scheduled date came, neither the governor nor his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam, who hails from that locality were on hand for the planned event, and there was not even a single representative from the government.

PDP further confirmed that after waiting in vain, relations of the victims went to the hospital where their remains had been deposited to retrieve them and proceed with the burial, but were barred from doing so by the hospital authorities owing to outstanding mortuary bills which are said to be in excess of a million naira.

Our great party sees this development as most unfortunate and a reflection of low premium placed on issues of security by Governor Alia.

And it is with deep sadness we note that this disposition of the governor only aggravates the pains of relations of those victims murdered by persons suspected to be the same bandits whom he confessed to having a pact with and referred to as “my brothers in the bush”.

PDP urges Governor Alia to draw from the experience of the Ortom administration which successfully conducted a number of mass burials for victims of Fulani herdsmen killings, and give the ‘Akpuuna 25’ the burial he promised as quickly as possible, as doing so will serve to assuage the pains and sorrows being suffered by their relations.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

benuemediaoffice (

)