Factors That Can Prevent The Sperm Cells From Getting to the Egg In Women

Are you aware that there are a few factors that could cause damage or blockage to the fallopian tube thus leading to a hindrance to the sperm cells from getting to the egg in a woman? If you are a woman that wishes to have kids, one thing you should never toil with is the health of the fallopian tube but in some cases, it happens due to things are beyond our control.

In this article in line with a publication on Mayo Clinic, we are going to have a look at some of the factors that may prevent the sperm cells from getting to the egg in women. As we all know, fertilization occurs when the cells are able to get to the egg in a woman but if this process is truncated or hindered, then there is no chance that a woman can get pregnant.

What Are The Factors That Can Prevent the Sperm Cells From Getting to the Egg?

1. Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases otherwise known as PID is an infection of the womb and fallopian tubes often due to Chlamydia or Gonorrhea. It is one factor that often causes a blockage of the tubes making it impossible for the sperm cells to get to the eggs and when this is not possible, the woman will be unable to conceive.

2. Secondly, previous surgery in the abdomen or pelvic region including surgery to get rid of an ectopic pregnancy in which a fertilized egg implants and develops outside the womb usually in the fallopian tube. Women who’ve had such surgeries may have their fallopian tubes blocked thus leading to issues with getting pregnant. These are the two major factors that could cause tubal infertility in women or issues with the fallopian tube.

Kwajaffa (

)