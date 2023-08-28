Fact We’re losing 400,000 barrel of oil every day despite contract with Tompolo is worrisome- Nwandu

Chris Nwandu, Publisher, CKN , said that the fact that we are still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil every day despite the contract the federal government has with Tompolo is worrisome.

Chris Nwandu made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to the story in the newspaper today that Nigeria is still losing up to 400,000 barrels of oil daily.

Chris Nwandu said that it is worrisome to him that we are still losing oil to vandals

“Fact that we are still losing 400,000 barrels of oil everyday to Vandals despite contract with Tomopolo is worrisome. That’s because one of the reasons why Tompolo was given over 48 billion naira contract was that federal government in their wisdom felt that it would help to stem the bleeding in the Niger Delta as it were.”

Chris said although, there have been instances through their effort, Nigeria have been able to shoot the production level and increase Nigeria’s capacity to export more crude oil, and that Tompolo’s security operatives were able to apprehend some vessels that had tried to steal crude oil from Nigeria, however, he said report and statement by the national security adviser is that, Nigeria is still losing over 400,000 barrel of crude oil every day, and that it is worrisome.

Watch video (1:17:59)

