Fact Checker Reveals That Deji Adeyanju Makes a False Claim on Anambra State Savings by Peter Obi

A fact check has indicated that the claim made by Deji Adeyanju that the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi, while in office as the governor of Anambra State, deposited state funds into a bank he has an interest in to accrue interest has been found to be false.

The Fack Check reads, “Our sources gathered that Mr. Adeyanju was referring to Fidelity Bank, which Obi happens to own a stake in; however, it is quite illogical to say that a bank accrues interest on deposits, when the reverse is actually the case.” Our investigation revealed that Obi’s government banked with Fidelity Bank among a host of other commercial banks and stored at least $50 million in a Treasury account opened at Fidelity Bank’s regional headquarters in Awka in December 2010, which rewarded high-yield investors and depositors with 5.45% monthly interest at the time (2011-2014), provided certain clauses in the terms were met. This simply means that it was the Anambra state government that accrued profits on their deposit, not Peter Obi or Fidelity Bank.

Further investigation revealed that Peter Obi’s government also saved $50 million each with Access and Diamond banks, 2 banks he had no affiliation with. It is therefore malicious to say that Peter Obi used Anambra funds to accrue interest for a bank he owns shares in when in fact the bank was paying between $1.5 million and $2.75 million in monthly interest to the state’s government. According to our reliable source within Fidelity Bank, the audited Anambra accounts also indicated that, indeed, substantive amounts of profits were posted to the state’s treasury, but we couldn’t verify the exact amount of all the monies as of the time of filing this report.

