NEWS

Fact Checker Reveals That Deji Adeyanju Makes a False Claim on Anambra State Savings by Peter Obi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 343 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fact Checker Reveals That Deji Adeyanju Makes a False Claim on Anambra State Savings by Peter Obi

A fact check has indicated that the claim made by Deji Adeyanju that the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi, while in office as the governor of Anambra State, deposited state funds into a bank he has an interest in to accrue interest has been found to be false.

The Fack Check reads, “Our sources gathered that Mr. Adeyanju was referring to Fidelity Bank, which Obi happens to own a stake in; however, it is quite illogical to say that a bank accrues interest on deposits, when the reverse is actually the case.” Our investigation revealed that Obi’s government banked with Fidelity Bank among a host of other commercial banks and stored at least $50 million in a Treasury account opened at Fidelity Bank’s regional headquarters in Awka in December 2010, which rewarded high-yield investors and depositors with 5.45% monthly interest at the time (2011-2014), provided certain clauses in the terms were met. This simply means that it was the Anambra state government that accrued profits on their deposit, not Peter Obi or Fidelity Bank.

Further investigation revealed that Peter Obi’s government also saved $50 million each with Access and Diamond banks, 2 banks he had no affiliation with. It is therefore malicious to say that Peter Obi used Anambra funds to accrue interest for a bank he owns shares in when in fact the bank was paying between $1.5 million and $2.75 million in monthly interest to the state’s government. According to our reliable source within Fidelity Bank, the audited Anambra accounts also indicated that, indeed, substantive amounts of profits were posted to the state’s treasury, but we couldn’t verify the exact amount of all the monies as of the time of filing this report.

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds
News )

#Fact #Checker #Reveals #Deji #Adeyanju #False #Claim #Anambra #State #Savings #Peter #ObiFact Checker Reveals That Deji Adeyanju Makes a False Claim on Anambra State Savings by Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-20 16:35:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 343 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

5 mins ago

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

11 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button