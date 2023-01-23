Fact Checker Falsifies Shettima’s Claim That Lagos State Is Africa’s 5th Largest Economy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Center for Democracy and Development, Strategic Analysis and Advocacy in West Africa, CDD West Africa has fact-checked the claim made by the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima who is running behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Recently, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima was invited to the Fashin Baki Hausa chat hosted by journalist, Bulama Bukarti. CDD Election War Room and CDD Fact Check; fact check arms of CDD West Africa monitored the 90 minutes chat and found some controversial claims made by the former governor of Borno state.

During the chat, Kashim Shettima was asked to explain why he and his principal, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu want to become Nigeria’s next president and vice president respectively. Responding to the question, Kashim Shettima said the aftermath of Tinubu’s leadership in Lagos as governor is that the former governor successfully transformed Lagos into the fifth largest economy in Africa. This he said implying that Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa.

Verifying the claim, the fact checker noted that the economy of countries and states are measured by their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), therefore, the fact checker compared the GDP of Lagos State to that of other countries in Africa.

After comparing Lagos’ GDP to those of other countries in Africa, the fact checker found that as of 2019 and 2020 — which are the latest data available — Lagos is the eight largest economy in Africa — behind Kenya and ahead of Ghana.

more so, the fact checker noted that by Lagos state’s own admission in its “Lagos State Development Plan 2052”, the state is also the eighth largest economy in Africa.

In its verdict, CDD Election War Room reported that following the above findings, it is clear that Lagos state is not Africa’s fifth largest economy, rather, Lagos State is at best the eighth largest economy on the continent. This however proved Kashim Shettima’s claim to be untrue.

Mr_Counselor (

)