Fact Checker Falsifies Nasir El-Rufai’s Claim That 1 LGA In Kaduna Has Same Votes As Entire Anambra

CDD Election War Room has falsified the claim made by Kaduna State Governor and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Nasir El-Rufai concerning the magnitude of votes Kaduna State can produce during elections.

Recall that barely 24 hours after Nasir El-Rufai said that there are saboteurs in the presidency working against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he appeared on a Nigerian National Television Station, specifically TVC for an interview he granted. He granted this interview on 2nd January, 2023.

During the interview, he fielded questions on the chances of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra State winning the presidential election. While placing Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of other leading presidential candidates, Nasir El-Rufai said Peter Obi cannot win the elections.

El-Rufai also added that Peter Obi was polling well in the south and poorly in the north, emphasising that all states are not equal.

However, while on the national television station, El-Rufai made a statement that got the attention of CDD Election War Room who jumped on it for investigations, verifications and eventual provision of a verdict.

While laying more emphasis on the inequality of votes in different states of Nigeria, he claimed that the number of votes in Anambra State is the size of one local government in Kaduna State.

After investigating the claim, CDD Election War Room, through its CDD Fact Check website noted that as of January 11, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that Kaduna ranks as the third state with the highest number of registered voters.

To lay more emphasis on the investigation, the fact checker noted that the Northwestern State has 4,335,208 eligible voters. According to the fact checker, two million of these voters are female while the remaining 2.3 million are male spread across 23 local government areas (LGA) in the state.

On Anambra State, the fact checker reported that Anambra State, on the other hand, has 2,656,437 eligible voters, adding that INEC says the total number of registered voters for the 2023 general election stands at 93.4 million.

The fact checker however falsified the claim by El-Rufai, saying that the claim is false. According to the fact checker, Anambra State has more registered voters than the entire population of the most populous local government area in Kaduna State.

