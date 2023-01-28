Fact Checker Falsifies Najaatu’s Claim That Buhari Lost Elections Despite Scoring Over 15m Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During her appearance on a National Television Station, Naja’atu Muhammad claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently scored more than 15 million votes since 2003, but he has been losing elections, until in 2015 when he eventually won the presidential election and became Nigerian President.

While countering Naja’atu Muhammad’s claim, CDD Election War Room reported that her claim is untrue. According to the fact checker, President Muhammadu Buhari had never scored up to fifteen million votes between 2003 and 2015.

According to the fact checker, President Muhammadu Buhari who contested under the platforms of the All Nigerian People Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in 2003, 2007, and 2011, scored 12,710,022 votes, 6,605,299 votes, and 12,214,853 votes respectively.

The fact checker also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had won every election where he scored more than 15 million votes.

On this note, the fact checker confirmed Naja’atu Muhammad’s claim to be untrue.

