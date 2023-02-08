Fact Checker: El-Rufai’s claim of equal votes in 1 LGA in Kaduna has same with Anambara is false

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State and a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, was caught in a lie regarding the number of votes Kaduna State could cast in an election, according to the CDD Election War Room.”

“In a recent interview with TVC , just 24 hours after he claimed that saboteurs in the presidency were working against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, El-Rufai was questioned about the chances of Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, winning the election.”

“El-Rufai confidently stated that ‘Peter Obi cannot win the polls,’ while elevating Bola Ahmed Tinubu above the other front-runners for the presidency.”

El-Rufai’s comments on the disparity between votes cast in different states of Nigeria sparked the interest of the CDD Election War Room,” says a statement released by the group. “He claimed that Peter Obi was polling well in the south but poorly in the north.”

The CDD Election War Room decided to investigate El-Rufai’s claims and provide a conclusion based on the available information. They discovered that, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna State is the third state with the highest number of registered voters, totaling 4,335,208 eligible voters.

“El-Rufai’s statement that ‘Anambra State’s vote total is equivalent to the size of one local council in Kaduna State’ is misleading,” says the fact-checker. “In reality, Anambra State has 2,656,437 eligible voters, while Kaduna State has 2 million female and 2.3 million male voters in its 23 local government areas.”

The fact-checker concluded that El-Rufai’s allegation was false and that the difference in the number of registered voters between the two states was not as significant as he had claimed.

“Contrary to El-Rufai’s claim, Kaduna State, with a higher population density, actually has fewer registered voters than Anambra State,” says the fact-checker. “It is important to provide accurate information when making statements about the election process.”

Ambaz (

)