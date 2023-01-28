Fact Checker Debunks The Rumour That Tinubu Called Lagos State A Refuse Dump In A Video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Center for Democracy and Development, Strategic Analysis and Advocacy in West Africa, CDD West Africa has clarified the confusion created by a viral video alleging that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu referred to Lagos State as a refuse dump.

Recently, a video went viral on social media creating negative impression against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the video, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at an event, could be heard calling Lagos State; a state which he governed for two consecutive terms, a refuse dump.

The viral video has created negative impression against the personality of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate. It has also generated controversies, as to whether or not Bola Ahmed Tinubu actually said such a thing about Lagos State which he said he built.

However, for the sake of clarity, the fact checker, after examining the video discovered that the video was actually doctored to create a propaganda by taking Tinubu’s words out of context. According to the fact checker, in the original video, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was actually referring to the location of the event, which was previously a refuse dump site, and not the whole of Lagos State as portrayed in the edited and misleading video.

