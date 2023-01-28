Fact Checker Debunks Najaatu Claim That Buhari Lost Elections Despite Scoring Over 15m Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly received more than 15 million votes since 2003, but he has been losing elections until 2015, when he finally won the election and became Nigeria’s president, according to Naja’atu Muhammad during her appearance on a national television station.

CDD Election War Room responded to Naja’atu Muhammad’s assertion by stating that it is incorrect. Between 2003 and 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly never received up to fifteen million votes.

The fact-checker claims that President Muhammadu Buhari received 12,710,022, 6,605,299, and 12,214,853 votes, respectively, when he ran for office in 2003, 2007, and 2011 on the platforms of the All Nigerian People Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Additionally, the fact-checker pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari had triumphed in every election in which he received more than 15 million votes.

The fact-checker verified that Naja’atu Muhammad’s assertion was false on this note.

Naja'atu claim against Buhari which was Falsifies by Fact checkers:

