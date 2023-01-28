Fact Checker Counters Garba’s Claim That Obi Was Caught Drinking 2 Bottles Of Beer While Eating

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CDD Fact Check, a fact check arm of CDD War Room has undertaken an investigation on Adamu Garba’s claim against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Recently, one of the members of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Adamu Garba took an edited picture of Peter Obi eating sumptuous meal with two bottles of larger beer before him.

In the doctored picture which he posted on his Twitter handle, a man with Peter Obi’s resemblance could be seen dipping his hand into one of the three plates on the table. The plates contain good number of meat in various forms and sizes. Also on the table are two bottles of larger beer, one is still unopened, while the other has been consumed below half.

Adamu Garba who shared the picture said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was enjoying himself in the picture, with his sumptuous meal and two bottles of beer.

After investigating the picture and the claim by Adamu Garba, the fact checker noted that the claim is false as the picture was edited to create some kind of ugly impressions against Peter Obi.

According to the fact checker, CDD War Room analysed the picture and discovered that the image had been manipulated to drive a certain narrative. The fact checker further said that the original image shows an influencer on a date, more so, the bottles in the original image show a different drink entirely.

Below is the full edited (fake) image as posted by Adamu Garba.

However, many Nigerians believe that there is nothing wrong in drinking beer. While reacting to the report, they said that Peter Obi has the right to drink beer even if Adamu Garba’s claim was true.

Below is how some Nigerians reacted to the report.

Mr_Counselor (

)