Fact Checker Counters Garba’s Claim That Obi Was Caught Drinking 2 Bottles Of Beer While Eating

An examination of the allegations made by Adamu Garba against Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former governor of Anambra State, has been carried out by CDD Fact Check, an arm of CDD War Room that is responsible for fact checking.

Adamu Garba, a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, recently took an edited picture of Peter Obi while he was eating a sumptuous meal with two bottles of larger beer in front of him. Adamu Garba also edited the picture.

A man who bore a striking similarity to Peter Obi could be seen putting his hand into one of the three dishes that were on the table in the photo that he had doctored and uploaded to his Twitter account. On each plate is a good quantity of meat, presented in a variety of cuts and sizes. In addition, there are two larger bottles of beer, one of which has not been opened yet while the other has been drank to an extent that is below half.

Adamu Garba, who originally tweeted the photo, commented that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appeared to be having a good time in the photo, what with his lavish lunch and the two bottles of beer he was holding.

After looking into the photo and the allegation that Adamu Garba made, the fact checker came to the conclusion that Adamu Garba’s claim is not true because the picture had been altered in order to give Peter Obi a negative impression of some type.

According to the fact checker, the image was analyzed by CDD War Room, and it was found that the image had been modified in order to drive a particular narrative. The fact checker went on to say that the original image shows an influencer on a date, and in addition to that, the bottles in the image reveal a completely different drink from what is being advertised.

On the other hand, many people in Nigeria are of the opinion that there is absolutely no shame in drinking beer. In their response to the news, they stated that even if Adamu Garba’s claim was shown to be accurate, Peter Obi still has the legal right to consume beer.

The following are the responses of several Nigerians to the report:

