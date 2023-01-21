This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fact Checker Confirms The Claim That Sultan Of Sokoto Endorsed Obi For President To Be Untrue

Center for Democracy and Development, Strategic Analysis and Advocacy in West Africa, CDD West Africa has fact-checked the claim that the Sultan of Sokoto endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for President in the forthcoming presidential election. The finding is in contrary to what have been dished out by the media.

Recently, there arose a claim that Sultan of Sokoto State endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. The claim, after it entered the social media space suddenly began to make waves online.

However, CDD West Africa, while countering the claim noted that the statement making round on social media claims that Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto State has endorsed for President, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In its verdict, CDD West Africa clarified that the claim is untrue. According to the platform, media aide to Muhammad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Bashir Adefaka has come out to clear the air on the claim, noting that the claim is false. He also noted that the statement, which he said is irresponsible could not have come from his Eminence. Owing to this, CDD West Africa confirmed the claim to be untrue.

