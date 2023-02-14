This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fact Checker Confirms Kwankwaso’s Claim That He Registered 37 Microfinance Banks In Kano As Gov.

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, for the 2023 presidential election, and former Governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, recently claimed that he registered 37 microfinance banks (MFBs) in his state, Kano State when he was Governor. According to him, he did this to ease E-payments during his tenure as Governor.

Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso made this statement while speaking on Channels Television’s election special programme, “The Verdict” on February 10, 2023.

While speaking on the naira redesign policy, the former Kano State Governor, Kwankwaso said the policymakers did not prepare the groundwork for the implementation of this naira swap, which many Nigerians are finding uneasy with.

According to him, when he was introducing e-payments in Kano state, he registered 37 microfinance banks in towns, villages, and cities in Kano State. This he said trying to point out the errors in the policy, ignored or unnoticed by the policymakers.

In his words, “We registered 37 microfinance banks in Kano, just to prepare for e-payment in Kano state”. This he said stating that the idea is not to punish the people but to ensure the right thing is done.

Verifying the claim, CDD Election War Room through its CDD Fact Check website recalled that on January 13, 2013, Vanguard newspaper, amongst other news agencies, reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted a license to the Kano State Government to establish 37 microfinance Banks.

The fact checker arm also noted that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who was the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria at that time, attended the inauguration of the banks. At the event, he commended the Kano State Government for making history as the first state in Nigeria to be granted the CBN license to inaugurate 37 microfinance banks at a stretch.

To further verify the claim, CDD Election War Room also checked the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) official website, which keeps a record of all the microfinance banks in all states in Nigeria including Kano state. The fact checker discovered that the state indeed has more than 40 microfinance banks (MFBs).

More so, the fact checker also added that data on the CBN website, showing the list of Microfinance Banks at the end of Kwankwaso’s tenure as governor of Kano State also shows Kano state indeed has more than 40 microfinance banks.

Owing to this discoveries, the fact checker confirmed that the claim by the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is true.

Content created and supplied by: Mr_Counselor (via 50minds

News )

#Fact #Checker #Confirms #Kwankwasos #Claim #Registered #Microfinance #Banks #Kano #GovFact Checker Confirms Kwankwaso’s Claim That He Registered 37 Microfinance Banks In Kano As Gov. Publish on 2023-02-14 22:42:10