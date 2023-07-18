NEWS

Ezekwesili Reacts As Woman Reveals What Her Father Told Her That Made Her Lose Interest In Politics

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of Education has reacted after a Twitter user narrated what made her lose interest in Nigeria politics

According to the post made by her, she said she told her father she had interest in politics and her father connected her to his friend. She said she called her father the following day and what he told her discouraged her

Kindly read her post here

The former minister of Education has responded to the tweet stating that she understands her father’s perspective and point of view. Oby Ezekwesili said that her dad’s point of view is one of the reasons the country and the continent lost its best talents to other vocations other than politics and now they are paying direly for it

She proceeded to encourage her that people like her will reverse this generation and that her dad will be proud of her

Kindly read the conversation between them below

