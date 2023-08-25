Eye problems that mostly affects women

Of the 45 million blind people on the planet, two-thirds are women (30 million). Vision problems do indeed affect more women than men, and the reasons for this are many, including hormonal changes and high life expectancy. But they can be treated – the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chance of a cure.

For that, it is fundamental to pay attention to the discomfort caused by eye diseases, such as difficulty seeing, burning, itching, pain and redness. Diseases such as glaucoma, however, are silent in their initial phase. For this reason, the follow-up with the ophthalmologist should be regular.

In this article, according to Healthline, I will explain the reasons why vision problems affect women more and show you the 5 eye diseases that afflict them the most. Take a look!

Why do eye problems affect women more?

Vision problems in women are associated with different factors, such as sex hormones, medication use, genetics, the immune system and environmental conditions. Therefore, they require a careful diagnosis to apply the appropriate treatment. Hormonal changes, for example, affect the production of tears, giving rise to dry eye syndrome.

Another cause pointed out for the emergence of ocular diseases is the longer life expectancy compared to men. In this case, the diseases hit the female public mainly after menopause. The most likely hypothesis is that cataracts and some types of glaucoma, for example, manifest themselves for genetic or hormonal reasons.

Vision problems can also occur during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia (increased blood pressure) are factors that contribute to the appearance of ocular diseases such as blurred vision and dry eye syndrome. In some cases, an increase in the refractive index is also observed in those who already have myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism.

This does not mean that women should change their glasses. It is necessary to wait and see if the situation will normalize after childbirth. It is worth pointing out that alterations in the cornea are also frequent during this phase – they become sensitive and changes in thickness may occur. For this reason, there is a reaction when using contact lenses.

What are the most common eye diseases in women?

Learn, below, which vision problems affect women the most, the causes, symptoms and treatments!

1. Dry eye syndrome

The production of tears is of fundamental importance to protect, lubricate and cleanse the ocular region. When there is a lack of liquid or loss of quality, we say that the person suffers from dry eye syndrome. Including, this is a vision problem that affects mainly elderly women.

Besides age, the syndrome is associated with the use of antidepressant medication, autoimmune diseases such as lupus, hormonal changes and problems arising from pregnancy. Environmental factors, such as hot and dry weather, smoke and air-conditioning also favour the disease.

This disease causes dryness, itching, redness, burning and foreign body sensation in the eye. Treatment involves the use of ocular lubricants and also changing habits, such as controlling temperature and humidity. It is essential to follow up with the ophthalmologist to observe the effect of such measures.

2. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is characterised by increased intraocular pressure and consequent optic nerve damage and visual field defects. Its origin is also related to inflammation and tumours of the eyes. The disease can lead to partial or total loss of vision if not properly monitored and treated.

The symptoms mainly include eye and headaches and loss of the visual field (difficulty reading, visualizing objects and even walking alone). It is essential to see a doctor regularly as they are not always experienced at an early stage. Glaucoma must be treated with specific eye drops to lower the intraocular pressure or with surgery.

3. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Affected after the age of 50, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects the central part of the retina (macula) due to the destruction of photoreceptors. Due to this condition, this eye disease causes progressive loss of vision. Environmental, metabolic, hereditary, genetic and hormonal factors are pointed out as causes of the problem.

Bad habits, such as excessive fat consumption, smoking and excessive exposure to sunlight also contribute to the appearance of AMD. The most common symptoms of this type of eye disease are loss of central vision, image deformity and the perception of spots and blurs.

There is no cure for macular degeneration, but depending on the type, it can be treated with a laser, to coagulate the blood vessels present in the back of the eyes. Other possibilities are intraocular injections of anti-VEGF, the use of vitamin supplements and surgical techniques (vitrectomy and intraocular telescope implantation).

4. Cataract

Of the existing vision problems, cataract is the leading cause of reversible blindness on the planet. It is a disease which affects the lens of the eye, the natural lens of the eye, making it opaque. For this reason, people suffering from the disease gradually lose their sight.

In women, the origin of cataracts is associated with menopause, a period when the circulation of oestrogen in the organism is interrupted. This female hormone is responsible for blocking the production of C-reactive protein, which causes the disease. The problem is also caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays and diabetes.

The main symptoms of cataracts are progressive loss of vision, diminished clarity at night, faded colour perception and blurred, and blurred vision. Treatment, in turn, involves surgical intervention. This is called vasectomy with phacoemulsification and consists of the implantation of an intraocular lens.

5. Floating Flies

Dark spots that move in front of one or both eyes are a sign of what we call floaters. The disease arises due to the natural process of displacement of the vitreous, gel that occupies the posterior cavity of the eyeball.

It is mainly seen after the age of 45 in patients with a history of myopia, due to inflammation or trauma to the eyes and eye treatment or surgery. Surgical intervention may be required to dissolve the eye spots or replace the vitreous, depending on the severity.

