External forces are behind El-Rufai’s ministerial ordeal-Source

In a recent news report from the Leadership paper, it was stated that external influences played a significant role in Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial situation.

A few days ago, the Senate declined to confirm Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister due to security clearance concerns.

However, according to undisclosed sources from within the presidency, it was indicated this morning that El-Rufai’s challenges were instigated by entities outside the realm of government.

A source, while speaking on the development under the condition of anonymity said, “External forces are behind El-Rufai’s ministerial ordeal, they don’t want him to stop subsidy. The stakeholders in the Power Sector, who have been paid between N2 billion and N3 billion as subsidies for electricity, are afraid that with El-Rufai coming onboard, the free money will stop.”

Expanding on this, the insider alleged that these parties had discreetly advised the President against appointing Nasir El-Rufai as the Minister of Energy, due to their financial contributions during his campaign.

Additional details have come to light, indicating the presence of political adversaries like Senator Shehu Sani and certain factions within the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as well as financially supported Muslim clerics. These elements are reportedly opposed to El-Rufai’s confirmation as a minister.

